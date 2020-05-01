The Galveston City Council extended its disaster declaration through May 31, while orders from Gov. Greg Abbott come into effect that partially reopen many businesses, such as restaurants, across the state.
Since the city first declared a state of disaster, Mayor Jim Yarbrough has issued a slew of emergency orders, such as those that shut down restaurant dining rooms and limited hotels and short-term rentals.
But only two of those remain: One that gives an airport company permission to have a temporary screening site for its customers, and another that prohibits the use of video slot machines.
Keeping the emergency declaration in place ensures the city can still access federal disaster funding and can act quickly if needed, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough also signed a new order Thursday that allows the city to issue $500 fines to people found in violation of Abbott’s orders, such as not social distancing, and which encourages, but doesn’t require, people to wear a mask.
BUDGET HIT
The city cutting its projected revenues from $131.7 million to $125.1 million, a $6.6 million hit, because of effects from coronavirus.
The city is predicting a $2.9 million hit to the general fund, which was set at $55.9 million at the beginning of the fiscal year and funds core city services like public safety, Finance Director Mike Loftin said during a Thursday Galveston City Council meeting this week.
The city is expecting to collect $14.9 million in sales tax this year, down $2.3 million from the $17.2 it predicted at the beginning of the budget year in October, Loftin said.
Determining how deep the sales tax dip will be depends on Houston, he said.
“Variations in the Houston metropolitan area’s total employment explain 90 percent of the variation in Galveston’s sales tax,” Loftin said.
Economists are predicting loss of 200,000 of the 3.2 million jobs in the Houston area because of a crash in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, Loftin said.
The account for the revenue loss, the city has implemented a hiring freeze, eliminated travel by city employees and reduced capital purchases, Loftin said.
