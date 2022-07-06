San Leon blaze burns grassland By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A San Leon firefighter sprays hot spots at the scene of a brush fire near the intersection of Avenue D and 23rd Street in San Leon on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAN LEONFire crews battled and extinguished a grass fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. The blaze wasn't large, but its location in a field at the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue D made it hard for firefighters to access, Trochesset said. "Right now, anything burning is big because it's dry," Trochesset said. Conditions across the state have been dry for at least a month. Galveston County is among dozens in Texas under a burn ban. In Harris County, fireworks sparked a 3-acre brush fire Friday, KHOU reported. The fire didn't damage any structures, he said. San Leon, Bacliff and Kemah fire departments responded to the fire, he said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 