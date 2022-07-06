San Leon Brush Fire

A San Leon firefighter sprays hot spots at the scene of a brush fire near the intersection of Avenue D and 23rd Street in San Leon on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

SAN LEON

Fire crews battled and extinguished a grass fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. 

The blaze wasn't large, but its location in a field at the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue D made it hard for firefighters to access, Trochesset said. 

"Right now, anything burning is big because it's dry," Trochesset said. 

Conditions across the state have been dry for at least a month. Galveston County is among dozens in Texas under a burn ban. 

In Harris County, fireworks sparked a 3-acre brush fire Friday, KHOU reported. 

The fire didn't damage any structures, he said. 

San Leon, Bacliff and Kemah fire departments responded to the fire, he said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription