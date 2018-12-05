DICKINSON
A man was in critical condition at a local hospital Wednesday after being shot inside a Dickinson apartment, police said.
Two people have been detained in connection to the shooting, but no one had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, Dickinson Police Department spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
The shooting happened inside an apartment on 100 block of W. Deats Road about 1:20 p.m., according to the police department.
Police learned about the shooting after being called to a Taco Bell restaurant at the intersection of Interstate 45 and FM 517, Vasquez said.
The restaurant is about half a mile away from the apartment complex, and it was unclear how the man got to the Taco Bell.
He was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster and was critical condition Wednesday evening, Vasquez said.
The man was set to undergo surgery Wednesday evening, Vasquez said.
The department did not release the names of the detained or the victim, or describe how they were connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.