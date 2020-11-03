GALVESTON
A Galveston middle school will close for the rest of this week after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Galveston Independent School District announced Tuesday evening.
Central Middle School will close through Friday because a student tested positive for the virus, according to the district.
While only one case has been identified, the district asked a number of teachers to quarantine for at least 14 days because of their close contact with the student, officials said.
The district was conducting contact tracing to inform other students’ families about potential close contact, officials said.
The incident is the first closure the district has announced since returning to in-person classes this fall. It comes about two weeks after the district began its second grading period. More students began attending in-person classes with the start of the new grading period.
About 73 percent of Galveston ISD students were attending classes in person as of Oct. 23.
COVID-19 cases are increasing in Galveston County. The Galveston County Health District announced 70 new cases Tuesday, which increased the number of active cases to 862.
Since Oct. 25, 342 Galveston County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. About 13 percent of COVID-19 tests collected since Oct. 25 have come back positive, according to the health district.
