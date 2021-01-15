GOVERNMENT
• Galveston County, the Federal Courthouse and city offices in Galveston, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, League City and Texas City will be closed Monday.
• City offices in Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Jamaica Beach, Santa Fe and Tiki Island will be open Monday.
• Trash services in Galveston will not be picked up Monday and will run one day behind the normal schedule.
SCHOOLS
• Students in the Galveston, Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, High Island, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Ambassador Preparatory Academy; Mainland Classical Academy; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Satori School; Abundant Life Christian School; Trinity Episcopal School; and True Cross Catholic School will not have classes Monday.
• Students who attend Holy Family Catholic School will have classes Monday.
• Galveston College, College of the Mainland, Texas A&M University at Galveston and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic schools.
LIBRARIES
• The La Marque Public Library will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library is closed regularly Mondays.
• Rosenberg Library, the Dickinson, Friendswood, Moore Memorial and Hitchcock public libraries and Helen Hall Library in League City will be closed Monday.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be open Monday.
The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday. U.S. Express Mail items are delivered every day of the year including holidays and Sundays.
OTHER
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Monday.
• Hometown Heroes Park in League City will be closed Monday.
