A League City woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of robbing two Texas City women at gunpoint inside a home.
Leah Carter, 34, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Carter is accused stealing wallets and purses from a pair of women inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Walsh Street on Aug. 5, 2017, according to the affidavit.
The victims called deputies soon after the robbery, and told them that Carter had entered the apartment about 2:30 a.m. while accompanied by a man and a woman, according to the affidavit.
Carter brandished a handgun and pistol-whipped one of the women during the robbery, according to the affidavit.
One of the victims said she had known Carter for about two weeks at the time of the attack, according to the affidavit. The trio had not been invited into apartment, according to the affidavit.
One victim told investigators that Carter was angry at her because "she told her boyfriend Leah was using cocaine," according to the affidavit.
A warrant for Carter's arrest was issued in October. She was arrested on Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City on Wednesday afternoon, according to police records. She was held on $80,000 bond, and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
