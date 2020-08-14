GALVESTON
The Galveston County Elections Office has begun receiving hundreds of requests for absentee ballots for November elections, a notable surge officials attribute to voters’ fear of contracting the coronavirus at the polls.
“They’re sending them in; we actually got 143 of them yesterday,” said Ernie Murrie, the county’s chief deputy clerk for elections. “It’s caused a lot of extra work.”
But amid the increasing interest in mail-in ballots, there’s also been confusion about who’s eligible to vote by mail and questions about just how trustworthy the system is.
In Galveston County, and elsewhere in the nation, the increase in demand appears to be related to voters’ interest in avoiding crowded polling places because of the pandemic, as well as concerted voter turnout efforts by some political groups.
Mail-in voting is nothing new in Galveston County. Tens of thousands of people have voted by mail in previous elections without major reported issues. In the 2016 presidential election, about 6.7 percent of the votes cast in the county — about 8,400 of 125,000 votes — were by absentee ballot, according to county records.
That number is expected to be higher this year.
The county already has more than 10,000 people signed up to receive mail-in ballots for the November election, and there are weeks left for more people to sign up, Murrie said.
“We’re just getting started in the season,” he said.
HOW TO GET A MAIL-IN BALLOT
The first step to getting a mail-in ballot is to apply for one.
The application is available online and at the Galveston County Elections Office. It must be received by or submitted to the county election office by Oct. 23.
Not everyone in Texas is eligible for an absentee ballot. Only people who are 65 or older; have a disability; who will be outside of the county on Election Day and during the entire early-voting period; or who are incarcerated and still allowed to vote are eligible for a mail-in ballot.
Applications must be physically signed by the person who is submitting the application. That’s important because the signature on the application must match the signature on the ballot eventually submitted and tallied, Murrie said.
Applications for mail-in ballots can be submitted even after early voting begins but still must reach the county elections office by Oct. 23.
MOSTLY THE SAME
Across the nation, states are taking different strategies when it comes to mail-in voting. In some places, every registered voter is being mailed an application for a ballot. Other states plan to simply send ballots to every registered voter regardless of whether they requested one.
Such a plan doesn’t appear to be in the cards in Texas. In June, ahead of the primary runoff elections, the Texas Supreme Court threw out an attempt by the Texas Democratic Party to expand mail-in voting to all voters because of the pandemic.
The U.S. Supreme Court then declined to hear an appeal on the lawsuit.
With a challenge to the qualifying rules unlikely to be heard before November, Texas Democrats have turned to signing up people who are qualified. This week, the party announced it was distributing 815,000 mail-in ballot applications to voters age 65 or older, encouraging them to sign up for an absentee ballot.
The effort was focused on Texas’ five most populous counties, but Murrie said it appeared that the Galveston County Election Office was receiving an increase in applications this week as part of an organized sign-up effort.
“Close elections are won or lost with vote-by-mail,” Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia said. “And now more than ever, voting by mail is the safest option for our seniors.”
Texas Republicans opposed the expansion of mail-in voting, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has said mail-in ballots are “vulnerable to fraud.”
Still, the state GOP website includes a link to a site where people can sign up to receive a ballot application.
Despite the expansion of mail-in voting eligibility being blocked in Texas, more people who qualify are signing up for the option, said Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas.
“It’s fascinating,” Chimene said. “More people realize that they have a sickness or physical condition that allows them to vote by mail, and so more people are actually signing up using the current election code.”
RETURNING A BALLOT
Apart from the eligibility of voters, there has been growing concern about the reliability of the agency critical to mail-in voting: the U.S. Postal Service.
In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has claimed that voting by mail is rife with fraud. This week, the accusations and concerns grew louder as Trump announced he was withholding funding from the postal service to make it harder for the agency to process mail-in ballots.
On Friday, The Washington Post and other news organizations reported the U.S. Postal Service sent letters to 46 states, including Texas, notifying officials that it couldn’t guarantee that all mailed ballots would make it to election offices before deadlines for those ballots to be counted.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m on Nov. 4 to be counted, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. People who wait until the final days of voting to get their ballot in the mail are putting their vote at risk, officials said.
“Whatever you do, don’t vote mail-in,” said Kathy Rogers, an election official from the Galveston County Republican Party. Rogers’ reasoning was two-fold. First, she said ballots couldn’t be sent by certified mail, meaning their delivery wasn’t guaranteed.
Rogers also said people who send mailed-in ballots are prone to making simple mistakes that could disqualify their votes. In some cases, married couples inadvertently apply the wrong signature to the envelopes containing their ballots, canceling out both votes.
“It was dozens of people who messed that up,” Rogers said of the recent primary election.
There is one way to bypass the postal service and still vote by absentee ballot, Murrie said.
A person who wants to turn in a ballot can deliver it in person to the county election office in Galveston, Murrie said. Voters can hand in only their own personal ballot, he said, noting that people can’t collect batches of absentee ballots and take them in all at once.
C. John Young, the chairman of the Galveston County Democratic Party, said he believed some of the more recent worries about mail-in ballots might be driven by national media in places such as New York and Pennsylvania and don’t necessarily portend problems in Galveston County.
It seems the best strategy to ensure that a mailed-in ballot makes it in on time is to get it in the mail early, Young said.
“If they are going to vote by mail, don’t procrastinate,” Young said. “When you get the ballot, within a week or so they should go ahead, mark it and return it.”
OTHER WAYS TO VOTE
Mail-in voting isn’t the only option anticipated to be more popular during the November election: Officials expect there to be a greater number of people voting early and requesting accommodations at polling places because of the coronavirus.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last month announced he was opening the early-voting period for the election a week early. Early, in-person voting will begin on Oct. 13 and continue until Oct. 30. The Galveston County Election Office has tentatively planned to have 27 early-voting locations open during that time.
When voters go to the polls in person, they’ll have the opportunity to vote curbside, instead of going inside the polling places. A similar service was offered during the July primary runoff election.
To vote from the curb, people had to drive to a polling location, then call a central dispatcher at the central voting office, who would then call election officials at the polling site to have them contact the person who was parked outside.
There were no problems reported with curbside voting during the primary runoffs, but Young said the system might become unwieldy in the higher-turnout general election.
John, what number people should call it they need curbside voting ?
"To vote from the curb, people had to drive to a polling location, then call a central dispatcher at the central voting office"
