GALVESTON
The Galveston woman stabbed Sunday inside a support group meeting room has died, police said Friday morning.
Donna Brown, 79, of Galveston, died about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, police said.
Brown had been in critical condition at the medical branch since being stabbed inside a building near the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue P on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Brown, a local volunteer, was setting out chairs and refreshments for an Alcoholics Anonymous chapter meeting when she was stabbed, police said. The meeting hadn't started yet, police said.
She was found by a person arriving at the meeting, police said.
No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said.
"Investigators are fervently pursuing possible leads at this time but are still asking the public for any assistance they may be able to provide," Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
Police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call the police department at 409-765-3702, or Galveston Crimestoppers at 409-763-8477.
Brown's death is the second stabbing death in Galveston this year. On May 30, Joey Wetmore was found dead in the 1000 block of 51st Street. He was stabbed, police said.
No one has been arrested in connection to Wetmore's death.
