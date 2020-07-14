GALVESTON
Tens of thousands of dollars in overtime have gone to city marshal, police and parks and recreation departments this summer, as the city has spent more to try to keep beach crowds in check during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, Galveston employees have claimed about 600 more hours than they had at the same point in 2019.
The extra hours have gone to crowd control and managing the tourists that have inundated the island and vexed city leaders since early May, officials said.
After the state ordered beaches open May 1, island officials have unrolled a variety of techniques including parking restrictions and access closures to help manage crowds on the weekends, when people have clustered on parts of the seawall in spite of social distancing guidelines.
The city paid employees in the city marshal, parks and recreation and police departments $63,009 in overtime on weekends from May 22 to June 28, according to city data.
That’s 54.4 percent more than the $40,818 it paid last year for overtime to the same departments from May 24, 2019, to June 30, 2019, according to city data.
This year, city employees in the marshal, parks and police departments claimed 1,658 overtime hours, compared to 1,039 overtime hours in the same departments last year, according to city data.
The Galveston Police Department claimed the most overtime with 1,299.75 hours this year and 928.15 hours last year, according to the data.
The city has an operating budget of $146.5 million, according to city documents.
“We’re spending a tremendous amount of effort trying to keep our visitors safe,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
City employees are spending time picking up trash and managing day trippers, Maxwell said. While Galveston is used to summer crowds, social media promotions of pop-up events on the island have made it difficult to control flow of traffic and people, he said.
“There is definitely pent-up demand to be here on the coast,” Maxwell said.
This summer was different for the police department for multiple reasons, Police Chief Vernon Hale said, noting it has brought coronavirus-related closures, protests against racial injustice and unsanctioned events promoted through social media.
The police department hasn’t before dealt with all of those things at the same time, Hale said.
City departments normally rack up some overtime to open and close parks and help with tournaments, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“There’s more this time primarily because of the additional trash collection they’re doing,” Barnett said.
In early May, residents complained about seeing more litter than usual.
Parks employees also help turn on and off extra seawall lighting and place signs related to restrictions, Barnett said.
The city marshal’s office, which didn’t claim any overtime last year in the period reported, filed for 53 overtime hours this year because of a new patrol of the seawall meant to better enforce the city’s littering rules, Barnett said.
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol hasn’t been racking up much overtime because most of its employees are seasonal and don’t qualify for overtime, Chief Peter Davis said.
But those employees are working more shifts than normal, he said.
“We’ve been dealing with higher than normal crowds,” Davis said.
And it’s been busy, he said.
After the Independence Day holiday, crowds have died down to normal summer levels, Davis said.
Tourism numbers have gone down since the Fourth of July weekend when city and Galveston County officials shut beaches temporarily. Only 27,000 cars crossed the causeway into Galveston on July 4, a Saturday, compared to 55,800 on May 23, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, according to city data.
Whether or not the demand for coastal day trips remains after schools resume in the fall is yet to be seen, Maxwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.