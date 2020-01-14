GALVESTON
One fishing boat crew member was dead and a search was underway for two more late Tuesday after their vessel collided with a petrochemical tanker near the Galveston jetties, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The 81-foot Pappy’s Pride and the 600-foot tanker Bow Fortune collided in fog just before 3:30 p.m., capsizing the smaller boat and sending four of its crew overboard, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna Strickland said.
The crew of a good Samaritan vessel and of a Coast Guard medium response boat pulled two of the crew members from the water and transferred them to emergency medical services personnel, according to the Coast Guard.
One person was declared dead Tuesday before 6 p.m., Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Two Coast Guard boats, the beach patrol, the Galveston Police Department and numerous other vessels were searching late Tuesday for the two still missing, Strickland said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, Strickland said.
Fog was making visibility for the search difficult, Davis said.
