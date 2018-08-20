GALVESTON
An island woman was accused of hitting 11 parked motorcycles Sunday on Seawall Boulevard and then fleeing the scene of the crash, police said.
Charla West, 30, was charged with felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the Galveston Police Department.
She was arrested after a crash outside The Spot, a group of restaurants and bars in the 3200 block of Seawall Boulevard, according to a police complaint.
Witnesses told police that gray a car struck 11 motorcycles parked on the street and then drove away, according to the complaint. A witness followed the car back to a house in the 3500 block of Avenue R and called police, according to the complaint.
One witness told police the driver of the car had "her phone in her face," before the crash, according to the complaint.
After being taken into custody, the woman gave police another person's name, used racial slurs and "appeared to be trying to make herself vomit," in the back of police car, according to the complaint.
Police did not estimate the total amount of damage to the motorcycles. No one was injured.
West was held on $25,000 bond and was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday evening, according to jail records.
