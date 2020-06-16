GALVESTON
As the number of Texans hospitalized by COVID-19 increases, hospitals in a region including Galveston County are dealing with a higher percentage of patients than anywhere else in the state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon about the availability of hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients, Abbott said Galveston County had a higher level of COVID-19 hospitalizations than the rest of the state, but his office later in the day said the governor was referring to regional statistics rather than county statistics.
The figure he cited included people hospitalized in a region that includes parts of Texas from Lake Jackson to Galveston to Beaumont to Jasper, the office said.
In that region, more than 10 percent of hospitalizations are for COVID-19, Abbott said. On average in other parts of Texas, COVID-19 accounts for only about 5.6 percent of hospital patients, Abbott said.
Abbott said the numbers weren’t high enough to merit worry about the availability of treatment.
“We are in the middle of a short period of time where all of us have to coexist with COVID-19,” Abbott said.
On June 15, of the 1,362 people hospitalized in the region including Galveston County, 157 had COVID-19, said John Wittman, Abbott’s spokesman.
Although Abbott called out the higher percentage of COVID hospitalizations specifically in the region including Galveston County, he wasn’t calling it a problem, Wittman said.
“There’s still plenty of beds available,” Wittman said.
Abbott’s description of hospital capacity Tuesday confused some county health and hospital officials, who said they use different figures for regional areas to describe hospital capacities. Still, Abbott’s figures don’t conflict with local health officials’ stance on hospital capacity.
“My understanding is the hospitals in Galveston County have enough beds to meet the current need and the ability to increase bed capacity if needed,” said Ashley Tompkins, a spokeswoman for the Galveston County Health District.
At the University of Texas Medical Branch hospitals, which include facilities in Galveston, Harris and Brazoria counties, there are 500 staffed beds available for COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, there were 26 COVID-positive patients at medical branch facilities, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, chief medical officer.
“We’ve prepared ourselves to take care of any surge in our area,” Sharma said, adding there has been an uptick in recent days. Until recently, the medical branch has been treating about eight COVID-positive hospital patients a day, Sharma said.
“We have plenty of capacity in the hospital system to handle an increased volume of cases,” he said.
REMAINING CAUTIOUS
Still, health officials are keeping their eye on patient numbers.
Texas announced a single-day high in the number of hospitalizations because of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 2,518 people being treated statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. On Tuesday, there were about 15,000 hospital beds available to treat people for any reason, according to Abbott.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, called the number of new hospitalizations “manageable.” But the possibility a COVID-19 flare-up putting stress on the health system still was “very real.”
While new cases of COVID-19 have increased in Galveston County over the past month, the caseload hasn’t overwhelmed local hospital systems with people suffering from serious symptoms, officials said.
There are a number of indicators that attempt to frame the hospitalization rate in Galveston County. They all appear to show general increases in local hospitalizations in recent weeks.
The Galveston County Health District issues daily reports about the number of county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. As of Monday, 27 people were hospitalized. Over the past two weeks, there have been an average of 24 people hospitalized. The number of local people hospitalized reached a reported low of 13 on May 15 and has been steadily rising since then.
A daily report published by the Texas Medical Center, a group of Houston-area hospitals, shows that COVID-19 hospitalizations are growing at a rate of 3.4 percent a day and that the rate of new hospitalizations in groups of hospitals in Harris County and Galveston County has been growing since the second week of May.
The medical center’s report states 1,111 of 1,462 intensive care beds in its reporting hospitals were occupied as of June 14. Of those, 16 percent — about 234 people — were patients with COVID-19, according to the medical center’s report.
A third source, the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, reported 32 people in Galveston County were in intensive care because of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday. Another 96 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were using general use hospital beds, according to the council.
There are 94 operational ICU beds and 754 general beds in Galveston County, and 227 ICU beds and 2,086 general beds available in the local trauma service area Abbott cited.
None of the public reports about hospitalizations matches the figures Abbott cited during his press conference. Wittman said those figures are not posted publicly.
During the press conference, Abbott pressed back on the idea that Texas was facing a crisis because of the number of new cases diagnosed in the state after it reopened businesses and other gathering spaces at the beginning of May.
“Even though there are more people hospitalized, we still remain at the lowest threat level to our hospital capacity,” Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.