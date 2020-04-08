Residents tuning in to observe their local governments in action have been getting rare glimpses into the homes of public officials as cities and others turn to online meeting formats in an effort to promote social distancing.
Elected officials have been conducting the public’s business not from council chambers and meeting rooms but from their living rooms and home desks through virtual or call-in formats, which has dramatically changed the way people interact with their local governments.
While some changes will likely end with the coronavirus outbreak, some adaptations might lead to permanent revisions that make meetings more open and more accessible to the public.
The last time League City had a council meeting, members spread out in the council chambers and residents had the option of submitting public comments online, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
For their next meeting Tuesday, the council will go virtual, Greer Osborne said.
“The tricky part is trying to figure out how the public can watch,” Greer Osborne said.
In March, Gov. Greg Abbott suspended a section of the Texas Open Meetings Act that requires public bodies to physically gather to deliberate and act on public matters. Instead, governmental bodies are expected to stream their meetings via video or broadcast them over the telephone.
For some county cities, this is the first time people have been able to view or listen to meetings without going physically to city hall.
Dickinson is letting the public listen over the telephone for the first time ever, City Secretary Alun Thomas said. When it comes time for public comments, people can make their comments on the phone, he said.
“It does open up more possibilities for people to be active and see what we’re doing,” Thomas said. “It kind of demystifies what the city is doing.”
Santa Fe is using video meetings for the first time, City Secretary Janet Davis said. Getting that kind of technology up and running quickly has been challenging, Davis said.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Davis said. “It’s been really crazy.”
Galveston has been live streaming its city council meetings for years but relied on the information technology department to create the online form for public comments and video conferencing, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. Even city workers are calling in as the city shifts as many people as possible to work from home, Barnett said.
Cities can also learn from this period of experimentation.
League City realized many more residents will observe council meetings if they are broadcast on social media sites, Greer Osborne said.
And Galveston, which normally has a handful of public comments at its monthly meetings, received 164 last week through its online submission forms. That online comment process will likely stay to some capacity even after people can physically attend and speak at council meetings again, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“I think it’s a good way for council to get those comments,” Maxwell said.
Continuing broadcasted meetings is something to discuss for Texas City, city secretary Nicholas Finan said. Texas City is broadcasting its meetings over the phone, which it’s never done before, Finan said.
“Quite honestly, it’s not easy to do but we want to be open to the public,” Finan said. “It would be something that we would probably have to discuss.”
It will be challenging for city officials to know when to shift back to live meetings, said Charles “Tink” Jackson, city manager of La Marque.
The city has been limiting meetings to only the absolutely necessary and has been either live broadcasting a video conference call or setting up a line that residents can dial into, Jackson said.
When the city moves back to physical meetings, the city might take people’s temperatures before they enter the building and limit how many residents can attend for some time, Jackson said.
“I don’t think things are ever going to be the same,” Jackson said.
