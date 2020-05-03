TEXAS CITY
Hundreds of Galveston County residents on Saturday went to Skyline Drive and the levee it runs along to fish, enjoy the sun and congregate after weeks of being cooped up inside under COVID-19-related restrictions.
The Texas City Dike remained closed, as it has been on weekends since early April when Mayor Matt Doyle and Texas City Emergency Management deemed it too crowded for safe social distancing.
That moved crowds wanting to enjoy the water farther up Skyline to an area near the Grand Cay Harbour subdivision, situated on a high spot between Galveston Bay to the east and Dollar Bay and Moses Lake to the west — an area where, in recent weeks, No Parking and No Trespassing signs have gone up, inviting visitors to move along.
The Grand Cay Home Owners Association approached Precinct 1 County Commissioner Darrell Apffel in April, asking that the county place and enforce No Parking signs along the road above Bay Area Extension leading to Grand Cay. Beyond that, the subdivision placed No Trespassing signs on land the developer owns between the subdivision and the Moses Lake flood gate.
The entire length of the road is public.
INCREASED CONGESTION
The northern section of the levee, a popular recreation and fishing spot, has become less inviting as a result, with deputies regularly routing visitors off the posted areas, according to a neighbor’s account.
The neighbor, who lives in Grand Cay Harbour and asked not to be named, said that since the No Parking signs went up, many levee visitors have moved farther north to the last .75-mile stretch to enjoy their day on the water, creating congestion not previously seen.
The sheriff’s office started enforcing the parking restrictions last weekend, the neighbor said.
Beach Drive, the northern extension of Skyline Drive, is the only road in and out of Grand Cay Harbour.
“It’s always been a bit of a problem up there,” said Darrell Apffel, Precinct 1 County Commissioner who said he was approached by Grand Cay Homeowners Association President Rick Banks.
Banks could not be reached for comment.
SAFETY CONCERNS
“We always have to look for a balance between allowing people to have fun and safety and health issues,” Apffel said.
Banks, in a letter, represented closing the road to parking as a desire of the majority of Grand Cay residents, Apffel said. Apffel had the county parks director look into the problem and concluded it was time to restrict parking.
“I wasn’t just responding to the Grand Cay HOA, but to an ongoing problem and a safety concern,” Apffel said. When cars are parked on both sides of the road, two cars trying to pass in opposite directions have to pass one at a time, he said.
The No Parking signs were put up as a permanent measure, but Apffel plans to hold a town hall meeting with Texas City residents to hear the full range of concerns, he said.
“Could it be undone? Yes. Will it be? I don’t know,” he said.
The congestion on the levee around Grand Cay Harbour can be directly attributed to Doyle’s decision to close the Texas City Dike and the lower section of Skyline Drive to fishing and recreation, Apffel said.
“No one’s trying to stop people from having fun,” Apffel said. “Hey, I’m the only guy that wanted to keep the beaches open on Bolivar Peninsula. But when the pressure was unduly burdensome on the levee, we had to act.”
The stretch of levee in question is under county jurisdiction, and the dike and lower Skyline Drive are managed by the city.
Apffel hasn't set a date for the town hall meeting and is waiting to see whether the dike and lower Skyline Drive will be opened seven days a week after Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive orders, which were issued on Monday.
The issue has raised some discussion on Facebook, including this comment by Texas City resident Randy Chapman:
“This is just a response to whining by the residents of Grand Cay who think that is their private road. The dump trucks and concrete trucks that are required to build their new homes have done more damage to the levee than any four-wheeled vehicles.”
Bay Street Park has a lot of people using it since the TC closure of the dike. Around noon parking was filling up and at least 21 groups of people were fishing in the Lagoon. A lot of biking, jogging, walking or sitting/picknicking was also observed.
Mostly fishing but not much catching. High school kids have been catching Bass in the lagoon for several years. I've heard a few catfish, red fish, carp and perch are caught sometimes. Bay Street Park has seen increasing numbers of visitors every week end since the dike was closed. There are too few potty cans for the number of people. It looks like closing the dike was another "do something even if wrong" bureaucrats are good at.
The Sunday crowd at Bay Street Park was greater than on Saturday. More people fishing, jogging, biking, walking, playing ball or just sitting and picknicking. Lotta kids with fishing tackle. Closing the Dike just forced people to find other places to enjoy fresh air and sunshine. Seems the more "brains" A bureaucracy has the less thinking is done.
