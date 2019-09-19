Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.