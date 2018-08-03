FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Police Department on Friday issued a missing person alert for a 79-year-old man who has been missing from his home since Thursday evening.
Jerry Peter Larsen, 79, left his home in the 700 block of Essex Drive about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Larsen has dementia and may be suicidal, police said. He also suffers from memory loss and takes medication, police said.
He was heading to the H-E-B grocery store at 701 W. Parkwood Ave.
Larsen was driving a blue 2006 Subaru Forester with Texas license plates BDB-6622.
He is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has medium length salt-and-pepper hair. He has green eyes and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and shorts, police said.
The city asked anyone who may have seen Larsen or his vehicle to call police. The Friendswood Police Department's non-emergency phone number is 281-996-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.