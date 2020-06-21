GALVESTON
Sometimes, love is impatient.
Hundreds of couples, many of them from outside the county, are turning to the Galveston County Clerk's office to obtain marriage licenses, largely because they want to bypass the long waits caused by coronavirus restrictions at offices in other Texas counties.
The clerk's office processed 683 licenses in May compared with 236 in the same month a year ago, County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said.
The office is on pace to set another record in June, he said. As of June 12, the office already had processed 350 licenses.
Sullivan chalked up the increased business to people seeking out Galveston as a place to quickly obtain licenses, at a time when other offices around the state and country are requiring couples to book appointments at their local clerk's office because of coronavirus precautions.
"My understanding is that because of the appointment schedules, it's a month or two before you can even get an appointment," Sullivan said. "Whereas we have our doors open."
In the last month, the clerk's office has been visited by couples from Harris County, Dallas County and even from El Paso, Sullivan said.
"They came down, got a marriage license and flew home that day," Sullivan said.
People going to the clerk's offices in League City and Galveston aren't required to make appointments, Sullivan said. The offices, however, have some coronavirus precautions in place, including distance markers on the floor and barriers between clerk staff and customers.
An increase in marriage licenses means more money for the county, Sullivan said. The county collects about $80 for every license it processes, he said.
