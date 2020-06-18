GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line’s plans to return to Galveston in August got seasoned with a large grain of salt on Thursday.
Last month, Carnival announced tentative plans to return ships to Galveston on Aug. 1, as its first step to returning to business following the global shutdown of the cruise industry because of the coronavirus.
In a quarterly filing submitted Thursday to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the cruise corporation emphasized how tentative that return date really is.
The publicly traded Carnival, NYSE: CCL, is “unable to definitively predict when it will return to normal operations,” according to the filing. The future is so uncertain, the company said it couldn’t provide an earnings forecast. The forecasting of earnings is important to the company, creditors and its investors.
Carnival and Royal Caribbean, which homeport in Galveston, haven’t sailed from the island or other U.S. ports since March 12 because of federal health orders banning sailings during the pandemic. A federal no-sail order is scheduled to remain in place until at least July 24.
The cancellations have caused a big financial hit for the companies.
Carnival lost $4.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and is now in the process of selling off six of its ships within the next 90 days, according to the filing.
The filing doesn’t include any specifics about its previously announced plans to return cruising to Galveston and two Florida ports beginning in August.
“The company expects to resume guest operations, after collaboration with both government and health authorities, in a phased manner, with specific ships and brands returning to service over time to provide its guests with enjoyable vacation experiences,” the filing stated. “The company anticipates that initial sailings will be from a select number of easily accessible homeports.”
The filing states the company plans to have all of its ships in “paused status,” meaning they are at anchor or in port and staffed at safe levels, during the third quarter of the year.
When Carnival announced its August return date, it conditioned sailings on securing the permission of federal health officials. As of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not issued any guidance on a return to routine sailing.
The most recently published cruise ship guidance was released on June 1 and was focused on how cruise companies can safely disembark crew members who have been stuck on ships for months.
Likewise, the company has not announced any details about how it plans to safely allow passengers or crew members aboard its ships or any changes to its schedules or itineraries.
On May 25, Port of Galveston Executive Director Rodger Rees said he expected cruise ships would limit their passenger capacity when they return, but no official announcements have been made about those plans either.
On Thursday, Rees said he had not received any updates from Carnival about its return plans.
Royal Caribbean Cruises, the other major cruise line that operates out of the Port of Galveston, hasn’t announced any tentative or specific dates for its return to cruising. Officially, Royal Caribbean has canceled all of its cruises through the end of July.
Partly because of the lack of clarity on the return of cruising, the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, adjusted its financial expectations to assume that no cruises will leave the port this year.
