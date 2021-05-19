GALVESTON
A remote sensor at Galveston Island State Park is collecting data, so researchers can learn how to build a better offshore wind turbine.
Offshore wind turbines are coming to the Texas coast, one researcher said. Engineering these energy-producing machines to match the demands of the Texas coastal climate has become a priority for Giacomo Iungo, a University of Texas at Dallas mechanical engineering researcher.
He’s working to solve particular problems Galveston Bay winds might hold for those turbines.
Spilled oil droplets over the ocean surface can become trapped and transported through the wind and the atmosphere, Iungo said. The mechanics of how that happens aren’t well understood.
“We’re trying to understand how we can predict the trapping of particles and how those particles interact with the wind turbulence and are transported over long distances,” Iungo, a mechanical engineering professor, said. “I’m looking at the mechanism of this motion.”
The U.S. Department of Energy has set a goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in March. Plans for offshore wind turbines along the northeastern U.S. coast are in the works, while research stations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas are busy collecting data for the green-energy future of the Gulf of Mexico, Iungo said.
Iungo wants to improve predictions of how aerosolized particles affect wind turbulence, coastal air quality and offshore wind turbines.
The National Science Foundation awarded Iungo a $500,000 grant to advance this research, University of Texas at Dallas officials said. The foundation’s five-year Faculty Early Career Development Program grant will support Iungo’s research on the Dallas campus and also at Galveston Island State Park.
The remote sensor at Galveston Island State Park will collect data through a mobile wind lidar station. Lidar is technology that works much like radar, but uses laser beams rather than radio waves. It has been used for things such as mapping the ground beneath dense vegetation.
A wind lidar is a remote-sensing instrument that uses a laser to provide high-resolution measurements of wind velocity, as well as the intensity of turbulence and the concentration of aerosol particles.
The station will measure the interaction between wind and sea surface, the trapping of aerosolized particles within the atmosphere and how those particles move to the coast.
While most studies on aerosolized particles have involved modeling airborne particles in the lab, Iungo and his fellow researchers plan to conduct extensive field tests.
“For the first time, we can perform experiments with high resolution that typically have only been done in labs,” he said.
The research combines meteorology, chemistry, physics and fluid mechanics to analyze ocean currents, turbulence and wind velocity, all factors that affect how aerosolized particles move.
“By knowing wave height, wave direction, wind speed, things like this, we can predict how much concentration of a particle we could expect to find in a certain region at a certain time,” Iungo said. “This can be crucial, for instance, for helping people with asthma and respiratory illnesses in case marine aerosols may contain pollutants trapped from the sea surface.”
The research also involves analyzing the size and composition of the particles. Oil, which is lighter than water, can become aerosolized easily, Iungo said. The smaller the bubble, the farther aerosolized oil particles travel.
The results can be important for understanding how aerosols affect wind turbine performance and how the presence of aerosols affects corrosion or lubrication of the mechanical components of the turbine and erosion of the blades, Iungo said.
The research builds on Iungo’s previous work in Galveston Bay deploying the mobile wind lidar station at Galveston Island State Park from November 2018 to April 2019 to collect data on marine wind and air conditions.
The Houston-Galveston area probably will have offshore wind turbines in 10 to 20 years, Iungo said. The area’s history in the energy industry and its existing energy supply chain are reasons why.
“This is a new opportunity like aerospace was 60 years ago,” he said. “Texas will be a leading state for this field.”
(4) comments
I hope other Texas universities are taking note. With the western plains and southern coast, Texas is well-positioned to lead the nation in wind power. I look forward to the day when offshore wind is producing more energy than offshore oil.
"Texas is well-positioned to lead the nation in wind power" - and dead birds.
As opposed to dead fish?
We did not want to read about your romantic endeavors, Ted.
