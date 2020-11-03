GALVESTON
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber will serve another two years in Congress representing the 14th Texas Congressional District.
Weber, a Republican from Friendswood, defeated Democrat challenger Adrienne Bell to win his fifth term in Congress.
The 14th Congressional District represents Galveston County, as well as Brazoria and Jefferson counties.
As of 12 a.m., Weber had received 174,595 votes to Bell's 105,824 votes, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
In Galveston County, Weber received 90,770 votes. Bell received 48,123 votes.
Weber campaigned on a platform of supporting President Donald Trump and advocating in support of local issues related to NASA, hurricane recovery and protection and Gulf of Mexico fisheries.
He also defeated Bell, a school teacher from Pearland who had earned an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, in the 2018 midterm election.
The vote counts available as of 12 a.m. did not include more than 10,000 mail-in votes in Galveston County.
