LEAGUE CITY
All city parks will be closed by the end of the day today, according to a newly revised public health disaster declaration issued this morning by Mayor Pat Hallisey.
“For right now, as the emergency management director of this city, the responsibility of making those decisions falls on me,” Hallisey said. “It may be ratified by the council on Tuesday or thrown out on Tuesday. Right now, to me, this looked to be the best move for everybody’s health and safety.”
While no specific time was given, city parks will be closed by the end of the day Saturday, Hallisey said. For a period of time, police officers and park employees will be on the lookout for activity at the city parks and will advise patrons of the closures, he said.
“We’re going to close the ones that we can close by gate, and our police department, as they make the rounds, I’m hoping will keep an eye on those parks. If they see congregating going on out there, they can go and ask them to leave,” Hallisey said.
When the League City council at its Tuesday meeting considers an extension of its disaster declaration through the end of the month, the closure of all city parks will be part of the emergency orders council members will vote on, Hallisey said.
“We don’t want the Houston region or Galveston County to become the epicenter for this,” Hallisey said. “Everything I read and hear is now is not the time to let up. So, I don’t want to let up.”
Hallisey’s decision to amend the declaration came shortly after the city of League City’s Facebook page shared a post stating the city's parks would be open and requesting that patrons practice proper social distancing.
A steady stream of reports of large gatherings at city parks over the past few days — one of which turned out to be a food drive — that Hallisey received from citizens led to the decision to simply shut the parks down.
“I know people are sick of being at home, but, you know, it becomes a real public health issue, not just to the people who aren’t following the rules, but to everybody,” Hallisey said.
