HITCHCOCK
A Baytown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide charges over a fatal crash on FM 2004 in Hitchcock in 2016.
Jason Newton, 33, pleaded to criminal negligent homicide, according to court records. He had been facing a manslaughter charge over the 2016 crash that killed an Alvin man.
Timothy Dowd, 59, of Alvin, died Oct. 31, 2016, after his motorcycle was hit head-on by an SUV on FM 2004. Newton was driving the SUV, prosecutors said.
Dowd, a pipe fitter and father of three, was killed when the larger vehicle switched lanes in attempt to pass other drivers, police said. He died at the scene.
As part of his plea deal, Newton was sentenced to seven years probation and ordered to pay $3,984.37 in restitution, according to court documents
A grand jury indicted Newton of manslaughter in November 2016 and found that he used his vehicle as a deadly weapon, which made the charges a third-degree felony.
Under the original charges, Newton faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
