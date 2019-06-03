GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston will hold a second round of public meetings about its new master plan Tuesday.
The two hearings — one from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — will be held at Cruise Terminal 1, and the public is invited to attend and provide feedback to officials about the port's vision for the future.
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees will also receive a briefing on the status of the master plan during a special meeting at the Port of Galveston's headquarters on Tuesday morning.
The board and the public got their first look at the master plan February, when the consulting firm Bermello Ajamil & Partners, presented a draft plan that envisioned a doubling of the island's cruise business over the next 20 years.
Last year, the wharves board agreed to pay Bermello Ajamil & Partners $799,000 to develop the master plan.
Since the release of that plan, some groups, including the Park Board of Trustees, have complained about a lack of coordination between the port's plans and their own visions.
Along with the public meeting, the port will also present the newest draft of the master plan to a group of local business leaders Wednesday morning, the port said.
