Katrina Ross, the animal health manager at the Galveston Island Humane Society, examines eight 2-week-old puppies that arrived at the shelter on Wednesday. Ross and the shelter staff scrambled to figure out where to put the puppies, which were brought in by an animal services officer after being dumped in a cardboard box with their mother, in the already critically overcrowded shelter.
Animal Services officer Gene McAvin checks on one of eight puppies he took to the Galveston Island Humane Society on Wednesday. The puppies, along with their mother, were dumped on a street mid-island.
A litter of curious kittens is kept in kennel at the Galveston Island Humane Society on Wednesday. The shelter surpassed its critical capacity for animals and needs the public’s help to adopt or foster 30 dogs and 60 cats.
A litter of kittens watch people as Phoenix Mitchell, an animal care technician at the Galveston Island Humane Society, cleans another litter’s kennel on Wednesday. The shelter is over capacity and needs immediate adopters and fosters.
Animal Services Supervisor Josh Henderson holds three 2-week-old puppies at the Galveston Island Humane Society on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The shelter is over capacity and needs immediate adopters and fosters.
Dolly, a mixed breed available for adoption at the Galveston Island Humane Society, clamors for attention from her kennel Wednesday. The shelter is over capacity and needs immediate adopters and fosters.
Animal shelters in Galveston County are overcrowded and operators are trying to raise adoption rates and find fosters as they face euthanizing dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
The Galveston Island Humane Society issued a plea Wednesday for people to adopt or foster 30 dogs and 60 cats from the shelter.
The shelter has the capacity to care for 55 dogs and 82 cats but housed 83 dogs and 140 cats Wednesday, and the numbers were growing, spokeswoman Liz Rogers said.
“It’s almost like we adopt or foster one animal and we receive two more,” Rogers said. “We have so many pets it’s unreal.”
When the shelter hits levels exceeding human care standards, operators are forced to kill off some of the animals, Rogers said.
“We are urging people to take action and help us adopt or foster our animals,” Rogers said. “We have to prioritize adoption within the community right now.”
Adoption fees have been waived for the time being, Rogers said.
“These animals are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go,” Rogers said.
Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center in Dickinson is facing a similar problem.
“In August 2021, we received about 32 animals at our shelter,” Edward Boks said. “This August, we received 92.”
One of the reasons many animal shelters are seeing an increase is people who took on pets during the pandemic are realizing they don’t have the time to care for them, Boks said.
The center is going to have a month-long adopt-a-thon during September, Boks said.
“It’s not normal to have a month-long adopt-a-thon,” Boks said. “We’re seeing an influx of animals to our shelters.”
The center is a no-kill shelter, Boks said.
But being a no-kill shelter comes with its own set of problems, said Lynette Bodmer of the League City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
“As a no-kill shelter, we have people from other communities outside the county that come to us looking to shelter their pet,” Bodmer said. “But we can only take in our community’s animals.”
The shelter has been at 50 percent to 80 percent over capacity this year, Bodmer said.
“We’ve seen a large increase in stray intake,” Bodmer said. “Perhaps it’s due to the economic situation that has been displacing these animals. We also are seeing an increase with large dogs especially.”
Adoption fees for the center is $75 for cats and dogs, which include spay and neuter and vaccinations
The center is looking for a sponsor to reduce fees during an adoption marathon, Bodmer said.
The Galveston County Animal Resources has had success with keeping its numbers at under capacity, but says overcrowding is a national problem.
“Shelters from across the country are struggling and experiencing over capacity numbers,” said Monique Ryans, director of Animal Services in Galveston County Health District. “We’re seeing a decrease in adoption numbers and an increased intake in numbers.”
People who leave their pets at the shelter are not coming back to get them, Ryans said.
The shelter had success at the Houston Mega Adoption Event, which was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Sept. 3-4.
The shelter had 49 dogs and 49 cats adopted at the event, Ryans said.
Adoption fees for the center range from $20 to $85, but people can donate to decrease fees for adopters through the Sponsor-A-Heart Adoption Fund.
People can donate online through the health district’s website or through Paypal.
In the weekend edition, The Daily News features pets up for adoption in county shelters.
