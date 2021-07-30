With the school year fast approaching and COVID cases rising in the county, Crystal Cervantez found herself in a difficult position.
Would she send her 9-year-old daughter back to school or would she continue to home school her, like she did for the 2020-2021 school year?
Cervantez had been in a similar position just a year before when Texas City Independent School District reopened schools with the option for virtual learning. But rather than taking the virtual option, Cervantez opted to home school her daughter for third grade using a curriculum.
Although it had been successful and Cervantez’s daughter had done well in the program, both mother and daughter knew returning to the brick-and-mortar classroom this year was the preference.
And that had been the plan until the recent spike in cases.
“This is not what we wanted,” Cervantez said. “This is not what we were planning for, but I just can’t chance it.”
SAME BUT DIFFERENT
As students prepare to return to in-person learning, parents like Cervantez find themselves facing another year of uncertainty. Unlike last year, there is no option for virtual learning, and parents who don’t want their children to attend live classes are forced to look outside the school district for options.
For some, that means home schooling, a practice that has increased significantly since the start of the pandemic.
Nationally, between the beginning of May 2020 and the beginning of October 2020, the number of households home schooling their children doubled, from 5.4 percent to 11.1 percent, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.
The Texas Home School Coalition has seen that trend reflected in Texas, said Stephen Howsley, assistant manager of public policy and development for the coalition. The coalition offers resources for Texas families interested in home schooling their children, including a tool to create a letter to send to schools to withdraw enrolled students.
At the peak of COVID, there was a 1,700 percent increase in using that tool, Howsley said.
“I think, generally, home schooling has just become very popular and very common among families in the United States but also internationally as well,” he said.
Whether that interest will continue into the new school year remains to be seen, but Howsley expects to see some families continue with the practice after realizing it’s a better fit for their children.
“They’re realizing now on the other side of 2020 that, actually, this is the best fit for our family,” he said.
HOME SCHOOLING IN TEXAS
Texas is one of the most home-school friendly states in the nation, according to the coalition. But the state has a few requirements.
First, the education must be real, not a sham, Howsley said. Second, the curriculum must be visual, which could be a book, live stream or video. And third, the curriculum must cover five basic subjects: math, reading, spelling, grammar and good citizenship, which is similar to a civics class.
Starting the home-schooling process is fairly straightforward. If children have never been enrolled in public school, then parents can simply start teaching them at home. If they have been enrolled, then they will need to be withdrawn, Howsley said.
That means sending a letter to the district stating the child will be withdrawn and listing the dates the home schooling will start, he said. In some cases, the district might want to verify the child is being home schooled. In that case, the family can send a letter of assurance, he said.
Both a withdrawal letter generator and a sample assurance letter are on the Texas Home School Coalition website.
A CHANGE IN PUBLIC PERCEPTION
Initially, home schooling attracted a religious crowd, people who were concerned with the moral instruction of their children, said Jeremy Newman, the coalition’s director of public policy. And for years, that was cited as the primary reason parents chose to educate their children at home.
But in recent years, there has been a shift. Now, the most commonly cited reason for home schooling is unhappiness with the public school environment, followed by dissatisfaction with the academics, Newman said.
There also has been a gradual change in public opinion. When Darlene Smith, president of the Galveston Homeschool Performing Arts Co-op, started home schooling her children nearly 20 years ago, home schooling was less common.
“Strangers in the grocery would stop us and tell us they were concerned about their socialization,” she said.
It’s been years since Smith has heard anyone express that concern, she said.
The pandemic has played a part in improving public opinion, and surveys show that COVID has positively changed how many people view the practice, Newman said.
“It’s no longer the case that a home-school kid is the thing that you hear about reading online but you’ve never met,” he said.
It also may lead to diversification of the industry because people now have more reasons to opt for home schooling, he said.
A BETTER FIT
Channel Tabor’s family is one of the families that tried home schooling after dissatisfaction with virtual learning. She has decided to stick with it.
Tabor, who lives in Galveston, always had considered home schooling her three children, but she didn’t take the leap until the pandemic hit. Tabor, a holistic health practitioner, didn’t want her children to have to wear masks as part of pandemic protocols, and she preferred the flexibility home schooling gave her.
“We decide how we are going to approach school,” she said. “We decide when we are going to study, when we’re going to take tests, if we’re going to go outside.”
Tabor, who has a background in education and more than 12 years of experience working with children, opted to design her own curriculum. The result has been more than she imagined, with her children experiencing less stress and having more time to explore their interests, she said.
“I saw the difference in their personalities,” she said. “I saw the difference in their confidence.”
At first, Tabor’s children, particularly her oldest two, who are now 12 and 11, were resistant to the idea of home schooling. Their biggest fear was not seeing their friends, Tabor said. And initially, her children did feel separated from their friends. But their feelings have since changed, and Tabor has decided to continue home schooling.
“They feel very valued now as individuals because they don’t feel like they have to compete with every single student,” Tabor said.
How long her children will be home schooled has yet to be decided. She plans to reevaluate when each child prepares to start high school. Her oldest is now in seventh grade.
“I want the door open for them,” she said.
SOME CHALLENGES
Like Tabor, Cervantez was happy with the education her daughter received while home schooled, she said.
At first, the adjustment was difficult, but Cervantez realized she and her daughter didn’t need to stick to the regular school schedule.
“Once I learned that I don’t have to be set for her schedule and I can cater to her, things went by a lot smoother,” she said.
They also didn’t have to just study at the table. Class could be done in the car or on the trampoline.
There also were times when Cervantez and her daughter butted heads. But with time, they’ve gotten into a routine.
“Instead of being mad at each other, we’ll just look at each other, take a breath, and she’ll go her way, and I’ll go mine,” she said.
The upcoming semester should be even easier since Cervantez and her daughter are already familiar with the process, she said.
THE SOCIAL ASPECT
Lack of social interaction was a fear Cervantez had when she first started home schooling her daughter, and it’s her main complaint with home schooling.
Throughout the pandemic, Cervantez has done her best to prevent her family from contracting COVID, from wearing a mask, to leaving her daughter at home when she runs errands, to eventually getting vaccinated.
Clubs and groups exist for home-schooled kids, but taking advantage of them during the pandemic has been hard.
“Even if they had outside stuff to do, it only defeated the purpose of my home schooling and staying home for COVID,” she said.
It doesn’t help that her daughter is almost an only child because her brother is 20 years older.
In pre-pandemic times, meeting up with other home-school groups was easy. The county has several, including Smith’s Galveston Homeschool Performing Arts Co-op.
For Smith, the result was so many opportunities to socialize that her family eventually had to start turning down invitations.
But during the pandemic, many parents might have been afraid to let their children go to events for fear of contracting the virus and exposing vulnerable family members.
One solution was online gaming, which is how Raquel Daniels’ son stayed in touch with his friends. But her daughter, who had started at a new school before the pandemic began, struggled. Daniels, who kept her children in virtual school in Texas City ISD last year, said she had to look for opportunities with a cousin close to her daughter’s age for friendship.
Deliberately finding opportunities to be with other children is a part of home schooling, Tabor said. And although it might seem like school is the best way to socialize children, that’s not the case, she said.
She believes her youngest daughter, who is 5, is better socialized now because of all the time she spends with her brother and sister and out in the community.
Cervantez would like her daughter to be able to return to school for the social aspect, she said. Although that might happen in January, for now, she’s looking at continuing to have her daughter participate in swim team or another activity where the children can socially distance.
A COMPROMISE
Although home schooling worked well for Cervantez and her daughter, they both were hoping to resume in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. And up until last week, that had been the plan.
“COVID was starting to go away, or so we thought, so let’s go back,” she said.
But in recent weeks, the country has seen an upward trend in COVID cases, and Cervantez’s fears of infecting her parents or other close family members prompted her to decide to home school her daughter for at least the first part of the school year.
Although making the decision was hard, telling her daughter also was difficult.
“I knew she was going to be devastated,” she said.
As expected, her daughter, who Cervantez said is very outgoing and loves to be with friends, was disappointed to not go back. To try to ease the disappointment, Cervantez plans to redo her daughter’s room to make it more functional for school. And instead of buying a new backpack for the school year like they usually do, Cervantez suggested her daughter buy a new suitcase to use when she visits her grandparents.
If all goes well with school, Cervantez has promised to buy her daughter a pet guinea pig for her birthday in December.
Ultimately, despite whatever difficulties might arise this year as Cervantez and her daughter embark on another semester of home schooling, the decision will be the right one, she said.
“I just feel like whatever keeps her safe, it’s worth it,” she said.
