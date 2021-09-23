Students at Collegiate Academy at Weis Middle School, 7100 Stewart Road in Galveston, are loaded onto buses Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after a bomb threat was called into the school. Students were taken to other campuses as police investigated the incident.
Law enforcement officers gather in front of Collegiate Academy at Weis Middle School, 7100 Stewart Road in Galveston, as they investigate a bomb threat that was called into the campus Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Students at a Galveston middle school were taken out of class and bused to other campuses Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was called into the campus, officials said.
Collegiate Academy at Weis Middle School, 7100 Stewart Road, was evacuated about noon, according to the school district.
There were no injuries or damage at the school. But two hours after the call, police still were searching the school.
Collegiate Academy students were taken to the Oppe and Parker elementary schools.
"All students have been transported to nearby elementary schools for the remainder of the day while law enforcement officials secure the building," the district said in a statement. "All after-school activities are canceled at Collegiate Academy."
Fifth- and seventh-grade students were sent to Oppe, 2915 81st St. Sixth- and eighth-grade students were sent to Parker Elementary, 6802 Jones Drive.
Students were taken out of the school and then bused to the other campuses as police redirected traffic around Stewart Road.
Police used dogs to search the grounds of the school. The University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department brought a flying drone to the scene.
It's unclear what, if anything, was found at the school.
It took the district nearly two hours to confirm details about what was going on at the school.
Some parents who were waiting outside the school said they were frustrated by a lack of information during the evacuation.
School district superintendent Jerry Gibson and Galveston Independent School District President Tony Brown didn't immediately respond to phone calls about the incident on Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
