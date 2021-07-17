Riptide, a 6-year-old Doberman pinscher, approached his surfboard with cocky confidence Saturday morning at the 2021 Ohana Surf Dog Competition in Galveston.
A crowd of human spectators cleared a path for Riptide, a previous winner of the competition, which benefits the Galveston Island Humane Society.
One of the onlookers was Tripwire, a 14-week-old Doberman puppy and the son of Riptide. Tripwire also surfed, having only recently learned the skill.
“I taught him how to surf in three days,” said Debra Markwardt of Midlothian, Texas.
The surfers competed in two categories, small dogs and large dogs. Each heat lasted 10 minutes that included six rides out and back to shore with the waves. It started at 8 a.m. and by noon, it was over.
Riptide won the large dog competition again Saturday, but the overall competition winner this year was a chihuahua named Tinkerbell, who also claimed the small dog title.
The fundraiser will provide money for the humane society, but its primary function is to raise awareness, said event organizer William “Boog” Cram, owner of Ohana Surf & Skate, 2814 Ave. R ½.
“Ohana means family,” Cram said. His message is for families to embrace their pets as beloved members of the family. “No one is left behind.”
More than a year of COVID-19 restrictions limited fundraising for the humane society, he said. And at the moment, the humane society is full and is recruiting people to either foster or adopt a dog or cat. The shelter is running out of space, he said.
“They are bursting at the seams,” Cram said.
Caroline Pate, executive director of the humane society, confirmed that space was tight at the shelter.
“Right now, we are so full,” she said.
Much of the money raised during events goes to community programs such as spay and neutering as well as medical emergencies for animals, she said.
Bayou Vista resident Rhonda Sykes volunteered at the surfing competition. She took donations in exchange for hot dogs.
“It’s important to support and volunteer and do what you can for animals who have no voice,” Sykes said.
Twenty dogs and one cat competed Saturday. The cat, August Ray, had ridden waves before. This year, August Ray won the Tito’s Vodka for Dog People “Spirit” Award.
“Because it’s a dog-eat-dog world out there,” Cram said.
