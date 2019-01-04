GALVESTON
Police are searching for three men after money was stolen from a store at 37th Street and Broadway around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, Galveston police said.
Shots were fired but no one was injured during the robbery, Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
The three men jumped into a brown truck and fled east on Broadway, he said. They were all wearing masks, he said. Police soon after found the truck abandoned in the 3400 block of Avenue M 1/2, Schirard said.
Officers searched the truck, nearby houses and the area but have yet to locate the suspects, Schirard said. Police are still searching for the three men, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.