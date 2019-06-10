SANTA FE
A Houston man was arrested last week and accused of using a truck to crash into a Santa Fe convenience store and steal an ATM, police said.
Alton Himes, 21, of Houston, was arrested June 5, according to police records. He was charged with burglary of a building, two counts of felony mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property.
At about 3:15 a.m. on April 22, someone drove a white pickup truck into the side of a gas station in the 13200 block of state Highway 6 in Santa Fe, according to a police complaint.
The people driving the truck stole an ATM from the store, according to the complaint.
About seven hours after the robbery, police found the pickup truck suspected of being used in the robbery at a football field about a mile away from the gas station, according to the complaint. The ATM was in pieces near the truck, according to the complaint.
The owner of the ATM said it contained $7,620 at the time of the robbery, according to the complaint. The owner of the building estimated that the damage caused by the truck to be about $6,500, according to the complaint.
Police lifted fingerprints from the truck and the machine and received a partial match connecting the prints to Himes on April 29, according to the complaint.
A warrant was issued for Himes' arrest, and he was taken into custody in League City on June 5, according to police records.
Himes was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday, according to jail records. His bond is set at $100,000, according to jail records.
