Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered, and a Texas Supreme Court Justice approved, a ban on evictions throughout the state until April 19 to protect thousands of Texans suddenly without jobs and paychecks because of the coronavirus crisis.
For renters worried they won’t be able to make payment for the next month or more, that’s welcome news.
For about the next 30 days, no eviction trials or hearings can be brought before the court, no written warning signs posted or writ of possessions executed except under forcible detainer for threats or unlawful activity, according to the judge’s order.
Renters and homeowners alike who’ve been laid off from jobs or sent home and don’t have paid leave are in difficult situations as the COVID-19 crisis marches on indefinitely.
Property owners, management associations, banks and the federal government share one piece of advice for both: don’t hesitate to let a landlord or a lender know you need help.
“My advice, if you can’t make your mortgage payment, is call your lender right away,” said Jimmy Rasmussen, president and CEO of Galveston-based HomeTown Bank.
Renters should heed the same advice, said Lisa Quintanilla, executive director of the Galveston County Apartment Association.
“The most important thing you can do is communicate respectfully your situation with your property manager,” Quintanilla said. “Don’t avoid the problem. Frequent and timely communication is the best course of action.”
There are no legally binding recommendations from federal or state governments requiring bankers to offer forbearance or other forms of short-term mortgage relief during a state of emergency such as this one, Rasmussen said. But most bankers have been in this situation before and are prepared to help their mortgage holders, he said.
“Federal guidelines tell us to work with the customer,” Rasmussen said.
Generally, that means arranging to skip a mortgage payment for a month, or three, or more. The payments are not forgiven, but will be tacked on to the back end of the mortgage, something some customers want to avoid.
But all the usual rules and regulations for restructuring mortgages go out the window in a time like this, Rasmussen said.
“We’re told just work with the customer the best you can and that’s what we do. We’re all about letting people skip payments. We’re already doing it,” he said.
Renters should be prepared to present check stubs or other documentation like a letter from their employer to demonstrate their income has been interrupted, Quintanilla said. Property owners and managers are not legally bound to offer forbearance either, but in unusual circumstances like the coronavirus crisis, it’s possible they will.
“The Galveston County Apartment Association is encouraging our members to waive late fees and set up payment arrangements for residents impacted by the crisis,” she said.
Renters also are encouraged to look into rental assistance programs. To find out what’s available, call 211 and choose option 1.
