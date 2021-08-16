The deadline to sign up to receive 2021 property tax statements via email is Sept. 15, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson said.
Taxpayers are encouraged to sign up at www.galcotax.com; scroll to bottom and click on "register" to receive electronic tax statements.
The option is beneficial for anyone who recently purchased a property or refinanced, Johnson said
For more information, visit the website or call 409-766-2284.
— Angela Wilson
