TEXAS CITY
The state’s tax-free weekend normally signals the winding down of summer and the start of the school year. But the coronavirus pandemic has made things a little different for Galveston County parents trying to prepare their children for class.
Much about the school year remains uncertain. While many parents are ready for a return to normalcy, many just aren't sure how to prepare their children for the new school year.
By 10 a.m. Saturday, people already were roaming Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 in Texas City, to take advantage of the state’s tax-free weekend.
The annual tax holiday applies to clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100. This year, people could also buy face masks free of tax.
This year's tax holiday found people with face coverings waiting in lines outside of popular stores that had issued capacity limits. Stickers on the floor and on business doors reminded shoppers to stay distanced from each other.
Given the uncertain nature of the return to school, some shoppers weren’t sure what to purchase for the new academic year.
“I think we’re shopping for eventually when we go back to school,” Vanessa Chavez said. “We’re trying to keep it as normal as possible, but we’re not getting as much stuff as we normally get.”
Chavez has a daughter entering second grade at Ambassador Preparatory Academy; her son is about to become a seventh-grader in the Galveston Independent School District.
The schools are starting virtually, but she doesn’t feel at all ready for the school year because of the uncertainty about reopening, she said. For now, she wants to keep her children in virtual learning, she said.
“We’re literally just going with the flow,” Chavez said. “We’re usually ready by now.”
Many county school districts, including Galveston, have announced delays to the start of in-person learning, instead choosing to begin the school year entirely virtually in light of continued spread of the coronavirus in the community. Districts will then offer in-person learning for students who opt into the program. District officials have also noted they'll reassess the safety of in-person learning throughout the semester.
The school districts are planning to bring small groups of students back to campus first, and Chavez wants to know how that goes, she said.
Carey Biaza doesn’t feel ready to send her children back to school either.
“I’m very much not really willing for them to go back to school at the moment,” said islander Biaza, who was out shopping with her family Saturday.
Her daughter, a third-grader who also attends Ambassador’s Preparatory, will start online, she said. The virtual learning was tough in the spring, but it seems like there’s a better plan for the fall, she said.
“It’s overwhelming to say the least,” Biaza said. “I kind of wish we didn’t have to make the decision.”
But she’s glad she had the chance to choose what was best for her daughter and for her son, who is in eighth grade, she said.
But others treated this weekend like a normal back-to-school shopping weekend.
Brittney Ross’ kindergartner and third-grader will start at Clear Creek Independent School District all virtually, per district policy. But she’ll send her daughters back once they’re allowed on campus, she said.
She feels confident the school administrators are doing everything they can to make school safe, she said.
“I trust their decisions and their teachers,” Ross said. “I’m trying to do my part in teaching the girls what they need to do.”
But, since they are starting virtually, she’s at a loss of exactly what they’ll need for the school year, she said. Her family doesn’t have internet access at home, so it’s hard to keep up with all the email updates, Ross said. And she worries she couldn't help her children with school work at home, she said.
Clear Creek Independent School District has vowed to work with students who don't have devices or internet service at home to give them the resources they need for distance learning.
Grace Krohn, a rising sophomore, was shopping for her normal back-to-school list of clothes and supplies at Tanger, she said.
Krohn attends Cypress Creek High School in Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in north Houston. She’s ready to get back, she said.
About half of her friends have opted for in-person learning, said Krohn, a volleyball player.
“I’m tired of sitting at home,” Krohn said. “On-campus learning is definitely a lot easier than online learning.”
