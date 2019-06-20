SAN LEON
Two people were arrested on drug charges after deputies served a warrant at a San Leon mobile home park, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The arrests happened at a park in the 400 block of Ninth Street in San Leon, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies entered a mobile home to serve a search and arrest warrant at about 8:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. After entering, they found 13 grams of methamphetamine, along with packaging and weighing materials, the sheriff's office said.
David Harris, 43, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff's office. Harris was also held on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest, according to the sheriff's office.
A 31-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Three other people, including the woman's 3-year-old daughter, were also found in the trailer. No one else was charged.
Harris was being held on $72,500 at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
— John Wayne Ferguson.
