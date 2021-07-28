GALVESTON
The Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership is teaming up with the city of Galveston's Cultural Arts Commission and the Galveston Park Board to launch a new holiday artist tree program.
Artists can apply at galvestontx.gov/culturalarts through Sept. 10 for an opportunity to be one of the eight selected for the holiday trees installation.
The application will include design renderings or sketches to illustrate the artist’s concept. Each selected artist will receive a $1,000 honorarium from the commission.
The Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership and the Galveston Park Board will sponsor or supply fresh-cut trees for decorating, as well as a $200 cash contribution presented to each artist to help cover supply expenses.
Projects must be completed and ready for installation by noon Nov. 26. Projects will remain on exhibit from Nov. 26 through Jan. 1, and the top three vote-getters will be awarded prizes.
For information, email culturalarts@galvestontx.gov.
