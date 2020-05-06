LA MARQUE
The scheduled closure by the Texas Department of Transportation of Interstate 45 north- and southbound lanes and frontage roads at Vauthier Road in La Marque has been postponed to Monday, officials said.
The new work order will close the freeway at Vauthier Road nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, according to an email from La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson.
The closures will continue nightly until the work is completed, which is estimated to take four to five nights, Jackson said.
"There is never a good time for major road construction, but we're partnering with TxDOT to share schedules with our residents as they become available," Colleen Martin, the public relations specialist for the city of La Marque, said. "We ask that anyone traveling in the area to take extra caution and follow detour routes carefully."
The city of La Marque was initially notified of TxDOT's intention to demolish the bridge at Vauthier Road Monday and that the demolition would begin Friday and conclude May 11.
However, the city was told Wednesday that the total closure set for this weekend had been postponed to May 11, Jackson said.
"La Marque has more I-45 frontage than any other city in Galveston County, so we will all be dealing with this expansion project for many years," Martin said. "The end result will be beautiful. Every new intersection in our city limits will be branded with our logo, will have landscaping, enhanced lighting and sidewalks. The new interstate will provide better hurricane evacuation routes for everyone in the county and serve as an aesthetically pleasing thoroughfare all the way to Galveston Island."
Detour routes for southbound traffic will use the Vauthier Road loop roads. Drivers will head south on the frontage road, turn right onto Vauthier Road and follow the detour signs. After two left turns, drivers can proceed up to Interstate 45 South.
Northbound traffic will use state Highway 3. Drivers will head north on the frontage road, turn right onto FM 519 (Main Street), proceed to state Highway 3 and turn left. Drivers then can proceed to FM 1765 (Texas Avenue) and turn left onto Interstate 45 North.
Island-born businessman and billionaire Tilman Fertitta said Wednesday he was grateful to state Sen. John Whitmire, a Houston Democrat, who reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation with a request to reschedule the I-45 closure.
“This is why we have leaders and can call on elected officials to make this happen for us,” said Fertitta, who owns the Landry’s Hospitality empire that includes Landry’s Seafood House, Rainforest Café, San Luis Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steakhouse, Willie G’s and Bubba Gump’s Shrimp Co., among other concepts in Galveston. His company also owns Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, where rides are closed until at least May 18.
The I-45 closure would have been an obstacle to island visitors upon which the island economy depends. And the island hospitality and tourism industry for weeks has been greatly hindered by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.
Michael Woody, chief tourism officer at the Galveston Convention and Visitors Bureau, lauded the Texas Department of Transportation for the decision.
"The park board and CVB are happy to welcome tourists to the island, and we’re glad that TxDOT recognizes that many are expected to travel to Galveston during the weekend, especially since it’s Mother Day this Sunday," Moody said. "Our message remains consistent — we urge visitors to practice health and safety guidelines mandated by the state. Those include maintaining safe, social distancing, avoiding congregating in large groups and wearing face masks when possible.
"The more we all cooperate, the more likely it is that the beaches will remain open," Woody said.
For information, visit www.houstontranstar.org or www.facebook.com/txdothouston, or follow @TxDOTHouston on Twitter.
