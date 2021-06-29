GALVESTON
Digital equity for Galveston youth just got a little closer with help from J.J. Watt, the former Houston Texans professional football player.
The J.J. Watt Foundation donated $500,000 to support technology lab updates to six Boys & Girls Clubs in the Houston area.
Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club, 4420 Ave. P in Galveston, is one of the six.
“It will give us an opportunity to update the space and get computers and tablets,” said Zenae Campbell, vice president of program services and club operations for Boys & Girls Clubs Greater Houston.
Officials couldn't say Tuesday how much of the $500,000 would be allocated to the Galveston club.
An improved technology lab will offer youth a place to do homework, create resumes, learn new computer programs and be exposed to digital innovations yet to emerge.
The refresh includes new paint, flooring, furniture and technology equipment, Campbell said.
The J.J. Watt Foundation asked the organization for ideas to make a legacy contribution. The legacy part means the club will mount a permanent sign with J.J. Watt's name on it.
After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the foundation gave $1.2 million to the Boys & Girls Club Greater Houston for facility improvements.
Others clubs benefiting from the donation are the Fort Bend Club, Richmond Rosenberg Club, Spring Branch Club, Stafford Club and Wharton Teen Scene, according to the foundation.
