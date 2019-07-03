TEXAS CITY
A man was arrested in Hitchcock on Wednesday afternoon and charged with the June killing of Texas City man, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Rondell Shereton Smith, 24, of Hitchcock, was arrested in the 6600 block of Prino Road in Hitchcock on Wednesday afternoon, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Smith was charged with murder and aggravated assault and was being held on $175,000 bond at the Texas City Police Department, Bjerke said.
Smith is accused of killing Richard Anthony Steans, 39, of Texas City, Bjerke said.
Steans was one of two men shot June 21 near the intersection of South Bell Drive and Herbert Lane, according to the Texas City Police Department.
The shooting happened at about 1 a.m.
Steans was found lying injured in the street and was rushed to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City for treatment. He was later airlifted to Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster.
He died June 22.
The other man was taken to the Webster hospital by ambulance and survived.
Police did not release details Wednesday evening about what led them to Smith, or what the possible motive of the shooting may have been.
Smith was apprehended by officers from a group of law enforcement agencies, including the Texas City Police Department, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI and constables from Galveston County Justice of Peace Precinct 4, Bjerke said.
At the time of his arrest, Smith was free on bond on three felony indictments filed against him in 2018. In May 2018, a grand jury indicted Smith on charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance, according to Galveston County court records.
In December 2018, he was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge, according to court records.
Smith was scheduled to go to trial on all three charges July 15, according to court records.
