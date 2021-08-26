GALVESTON
Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday evening.
Forecasters on Thursday said the storm could turn into a serious hurricane in coming days, but its movement east on Thursday had local leaders in Galveston County saying they believed the worst of the storm would stay away from Texas.
Local officials were somewhat relieved as updated forecasts Thursday shifted the storm’s track to the north and east. By late Thursday afternoon, nearly all of Galveston County was outside the National Weather Service’s forecast for potential landfall.
The Louisiana coast and New Orleans were of most concern for forecasters.
Still, local emergency management officials said they were staying alert for shifts in the track and for local effects of the distant storm.
Ida’s quick formation should serve as a reminder for people to be extra vigilant about their hurricane plans because hurricane season has entered its peak, local officials said.
Late August and early September have produced some of history’s most devastating local storms. This week marks the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s arrival in Texas. Hurricane Ike made landfall on Sept. 13, 2008.
The Great Storm of 1900 formed Aug. 27 and made landfall at Galveston on Sept. 8.
The most recent mandatory evacuation issued by the city of Galveston was Aug. 25, 2020, because of Hurricane Laura, a gigantic storm that ultimately missed the island but caused serious damage in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
There was no talk of mandatory or voluntary evacuations Thursday. Local officials appeared confident that Ida’s track would continue to move away from Texas.
The National Weather Service predicted the storm would make landfall late Sunday or early Monday in Louisiana.
For southeast Texas, the storm could still bring elevated seas and tides as well as rip currents. Minor coastal flooding is possible, the weather service said.
The weather service gave the storm about a 40 percent chance of producing tropical-storm force winds Sunday evening. That could mean sustained winds of up to 39 mph.
LOCAL PRECAUTIONS
Some local precautions were being taken.
City of Hitchcock work crews were clearing debris from drainage ditches in case of hard rainfall, Mayor Chris Armacost said. The ditches are the city’s only drainage system, so keeping them clear for water to flow was imperative, he said.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol was preparing to pull lifeguard stands off the beach in case of high tides. Tides of 4 feet are enough to bring the Gulf of Mexico to the edge of Galveston’s seawall, beach patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
When the water gets that high, island lifeguards warn people from going onto the beach and stop them from walking on the rock groins that project out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Davis also warned novice surfers to think twice about taking to the water this weekend. While distant storms can generate larger-than-normal waves on the Texas coast, it’s best to leave those conditions to more experienced surfers, he said.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, who last year called the city’s evacuation for Hurricane Laura, said that as of Thursday afternoon such action was unlikely ahead of Ida.
“I think the message to the community right now is to be prepared,” Brown said.
Still, Brown cautioned the tropical weather might complicate life and damage homes and other properties near the water.
“We’re going to get beach erosion,” Brown said. “We’re going to get flooding of streets.”
Multiple Gulf storms in 2020 flattened dunes on Galveston’s West End and on Bolivar Peninsula, leaving homes and property even more vulnerable to high tides.
The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning to the boating public across the Gulf Coast to prepare for hurricane winds and degraded sea conditions. The Port of Galveston urged its tenants to secure cargo, gas up vehicles and begin making preparations for disruptions.
Galveston County spokesman Zach Davidson said Thursday it was still unclear whether the county would issue warnings about state Highway 87, the low-lying main road on Bolivar Peninsula that can be covered with water even when there’s no tropical system churning through the Gulf.
The county was prepared to make more urgent warnings and take other actions if forecasts changed and Ida began moving back toward Texas, he said.
“If it moves more west, you’ll see us really kicking into gear,” Davidson said.
