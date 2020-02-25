Texas City Oil Spill

A worker carries a hose from the scene of a small crude oil spill on land along FM 1764 in Texas City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

TEXAS CITY

Environmental crews spent part of Tuesday cleaning up a crude oil pipeline leak near FM 1764 in Texas City.

The leak occurred Monday afternoon in the Genoa to Texas City pipeline system operated by Magellan Midstream Partners.

In a statement, the company said an estimated 20 gallons of crude oil leaked from a fitting on the pipeline. The leak was repaired, and crews continued to clean the area. 

A section of the FM 1764 frontage road near the scene was closed temporarily while crews moved equipment and performed repairs. The road reopened Tuesday morning. 

