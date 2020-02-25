TEXAS CITY
Environmental crews spent part of Tuesday cleaning up a crude oil pipeline leak near FM 1764 in Texas City.
The leak occurred Monday afternoon in the Genoa to Texas City pipeline system operated by Magellan Midstream Partners.
In a statement, the company said an estimated 20 gallons of crude oil leaked from a fitting on the pipeline. The leak was repaired, and crews continued to clean the area.
A section of the FM 1764 frontage road near the scene was closed temporarily while crews moved equipment and performed repairs. The road reopened Tuesday morning.
