GALVESTON
An unattended baby blanket prompted the University of Texas Medical Branch to send out a "Pink Alert" about a potential missing baby, on Thursday morning.
The alert was a false alarm, and an all clear was issued about 10 minutes after it was first sent out.
The alert was sent out at about 11:12 a.m. It was prompted after someone reported finding baby blanket in a stairwell at Jennie Sealy Hospital, at 301 8th Street, medical branch spokesman Raul Reyes said.
Medical branch staff members are trained to trigger an alert when they encounter something suspicious that might mean a baby is missing, Reyes said.
"It's part of our protocols," he said. "We're constantly trained to be alert."
After the alert went out, hospital staff did a headcount of all the babies in the hospital, Reyes said. None were missing.
