TEXAS CITY
Two people charged in connection with a killing in Texas City were arrested in Central Texas on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Cory McCray, 19, and Cindy Esquivel, 17, on Interstate 35 about 40 miles south of San Antonio, police said.
McCray was held Thursday at the Atascosa County Jail. Esquivel was held at a juvenile detention facility, Atascosa officials said Thursday. They were expected to be transferred to Galveston County in coming days, police said.
McCray and Esquivel both were wanted in connection to the death of Lucia Bertrand. Bertrand, 33, was found dead Aug. 9 inside her home on Vance Avenue. Esquivel's mother, Amy Lynne Medina, was arrested Saturday and also charged with murder, police said.
McCray and Esquivel fled Galveston County on the day Medina died, police said.
The three are accused of orchestrating a break-in and murder at Bertrand's home as part of a revenge plot over stolen money, police said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
