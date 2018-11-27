LEAGUE CITY
A League City couple was arrested this week and accused of intentionally starving their 4-year-old daughter to the point the girl was at risk of dying, according to police.
Daniel Stone, 34, and Gemma Stone, 29, were charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury by omission, according to police.
Daniel Stone, the girl’s father, was arrested on Monday in League City, according to police records. Gemma Stone, the girl’s stepmother, was arrested Tuesday, according to police records.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services filed a complaint against the couple in September, after doctors at the University of Texas Medical Branch reported their concerns to authorities, according to a police complaint.
Doctors reported the girl weighed only 19 pounds and was severely malnourished, according to the complaint. She weighed as much at 4 years old as a child half her age should weigh, according to the complaint. Doctors told authorities that if the girl had not been removed from the couple’s care, she would have starved to death, according to the complaint.
Health care workers accused the couple of missing medical appointments and failing to follow instructions to feed the girl supplemental drinks to help her gain weight, according to the complaint.
The couple said that the girl refused to eat or would vomit after eating, according to the complaint. Others, however, including her teachers and grandparents, described the girl as “ravenous,” according to the complaint.
The girl’s grandparents took custody of her in October, and she subsequently gained 13 pounds, according to the complaint.
Bonds for the parents were set at $20,000 each, according to court records. Neither was still in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.