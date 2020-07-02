The 21st Century Afterschool Centers on Education program at Texas City Independent School District is accepting entries for its inaugural Speak Your Truth: Gun Violence art and essay contest through July 16.
Participants are asked to express themselves through writing an essay or poem or by drawing a picture that inspires others to prevent gun violence.
Middle and high school students in Galveston County are eligible for the essay and art portion; elementary school students are eligible for the art contest as well. Students can sign up at http://tcisd.org/our-schools/21st-century.
Electronic submissions also can be emailed to 409ActionNetwork@gmail.com.
Prizes will be awarded. For more information, email Nakisha Paul, paulns@stthom.edu.
— Angela Wilson
