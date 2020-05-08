Mother’s Day became a national holiday in 1914 and since then Americans have found ways to honor moms on every second Sunday of May through depressions, recessions, wars and economic and political upheavals of all sorts.
But Mother’s Day 2020 might be the most peculiar any of us have ever experienced because of coronavirus precautions.
It might be the first Mother’s Day ever that didn’t come with a whole lot of hugging.
Family plans this year call for face covers and gloves and, like employers and educators, people turning to technology for virtual visits with mom.
Galveston resident Doryn Danner Glenn and her mother, Vera Massa Danner, also of Galveston, speak to each other at least once a day, Glenn said.
Danner, 83, has been married to her husband, Jack, for 59 years, and together they raised three children — Glenn, Andrew Danner of San Antonio and James Danner of Houston, she said.
“Because of social distancing measures in place, unfortunately, my siblings won’t get to celebrate with my mother this year,” Glenn said. “However, they, along with their families, will be able to see my mother via FaceTime on Sunday.”
For the first time Glenn can remember, the family won’t be in the pews at First Lutheran Church in Galveston on Mother’s Day, she said.
“My children, Bailey and Jackson, and I will go to my parents’ home on Sunday and watch the church service online while keeping our distance from them. We’ll have on protective gear while in their presence as well.”
In years past, the family would take Danner out for a Mother’s Day meal but not this year, Glenn said.
“We will not risk their health for a meal,” Glenn said. “But it’s still important for us to make sure that my mom knows that she’s cherished and appreciated each and every day. If we’ve been successful in doing that, then hopefully a smaller Mother’s Day celebration will be OK.”
Watching her children grow up through the years and realizing how protective they are of her and her husband’s well-being has been rewarding, Danner said.
“This Mother’s Day will not be like any I’ve ever known,” Danner said.
WHO’S UP FOR A PARADE?
Coming up with ways to celebrate mothers isolated from their children and grandchildren by visitation rules at senior living communities can be tricky.
But residents at Concord Assisted Living, 1516 Harbor View Circle, in Galveston, are preparing for a drive-by Mother’s Day parade on Sunday, said Judy Johnson, owner of the facility.
“This year we’re having an extra special Mother’s Day lunch where the residents have contributed what they wanted,” Johnson said. “Each resident will receive flowers for their room and we’re having beautiful centerpieces made, too.”
Marie Reed, who has been a mother since 1946, and at the facility for a year, has three children and is excited for the chance to participate in this new way to celebrate Mother’s Day, she said.
“I’m just so excited about seeing my family Sunday,” Reed said. “I’m not sure of what all will take place, but myself, as well as the others here, are appreciative of the efforts the staff and those who will be participating in the parade went through to make our day special.”
So far, 25 people have signed up to participate in the parade set for 11 a.m. Sunday, Johnson said. Anyone is welcome to participate.
“We’re anticipating a great turnout and just wanted to make this year a special one for our residents despite the pandemic,” Johnson said.
REMEMBERING MOM
Kendra Sowell and her best friend Rochelle Boone both lost their mothers in 2019.
Sowell, of Dickinson, a mother of seven, is an educator and decided that this year she would do something different to not only honor her mother, but also Boone’s mother, she said.
“Her mother loved butterflies,” Sowell said. “So, I’m going to gift Rochelle with a butterfly charm necklace in memory of her mother, who also was like a mother to me,” Sowell said. “I’ve also planned for flowers to be delivered to her and a lunch date for just the two of us.”
And, although it’s been very difficult that she’s not able to celebrate her own mother for the second year in a row, Sowell believes it’s important to keep the spirit and life of both their mothers alive, she said.
“We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but it’s so important to celebrate our mothers, regardless if they’re here or have passed away,” Sowell said. “I also have to remember that my children still want to celebrate me as well and the life of their granny, which means the world to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.