WHO: Clear View High School
WHEN: 8 a.m. today
WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns
•••
WHO: Bay Area Christian School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today
WHERE: 4800 W. Main St. in League City
•••
WHO: Clear Falls High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. today
WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns
•••
WHO: Clear Springs High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns
•••
WHO: Abundant Life Christian School
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque
•••
WHO: Clear Brook High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns
•••
WHO: Clear Lake High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns
•••
WHO: O’Connell College Preparatory School
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: The Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont Hotel, 2300 Ship Mechanic Row in Galveston
•••
WHO: Ball High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston
INFO: Must have ticket to enter; seniors will receive 7 tickets to give to family/friends
•••
WHO: Dickinson High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker Drive in Dickinson
INFO: Livestream will be available at dickinsonisd.org; tickets are not required; gates open at 5:30 p.m.; in the event of inclement weather, commencement will move into the school’s competition gym.
•••
WHO: Odyssey Academy
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Texas A&M University at Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston
•••
WHO: High Island High School
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: High Island High School Stadium, 2113 Sixth St. in High Island
•••
WHO: Hitchcock High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque
INFO: Livestream will be available at hitchcockisd.org
•••
WHO: Santa Fe High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston
INFO: Tickets for the general public will be available beginning at 8 a.m. May 23 at sfisd.org; the ceremony also will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.
•••
WHO: Friendswood High School
WHEN: 2 p.m. May 28
WHERE: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in Houston
INFO: Livestream is available at myfisd.com
•••
WHO: La Marque High School
WHEN: 2 p.m. May 28
WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston
INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/lmhsgrad22
•••
WHO: Texas City High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. May 28
WHERE: TCISD Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. in Texas City
INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/tchsgrad22
•••
WHO: Upward Hope Academy
WHEN: 10 a.m. June 4
WHERE: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St.
INFO: No balloons inside church
