LEAGUE CITY
A wary League City council rejected a proposal to send more than $1 million of its federally allocated coronavirus relief money to Galveston County coffers to help fund a mass COVID-19 testing program.
More than the vote itself, however, the decision signified a growing disconnect between county leadership and the mayor of its largest city.
Mayor Pat Hallisey used the opportunity to criticize Galveston County Judge Mark Henry’s leadership and openness during the coronavirus pandemic. Some other members of council said county officials never answered their questions about the funding.
Henry in turn hit back at Hallisey on Wednesday and defended the testing program, which has helped make Galveston County one of the most highly screened counties in the state.
Last month, county officials requested that cities in the county commit 18 percent of the federal COVID-19 relief funds they received through the CARES Act, the massive relief package passed by Congress in March, to help fund a mass testing program in Galveston County through the end of the year.
While COVID-19 testing is now widely available through private facilities and covered by insurance providers, county officials said the program it developed in partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch streamlines some testing processes and provides testing, without hassle, to uninsured county residents.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 85,000 Galveston County residents have been tested, about 25 percent of the county’s total population. The testing numbers include testing done through private labs and a discontinued mass-testing program managed by the Galveston County Health District. The county program provided about 5,000 COVID-19 tests and antibody tests to uninsured people in May and June, according to the county.
The League City council on Tuesday rejected sending $1.04 million to the county program, in a 2-6 vote, with only councilmen Hank Dugie and Chad Tressler voting in favor of allocating the requested funding.
Those that voted against the measure voiced different reasons for doing so. Councilman Nick Long argued the county was paying too much money for testing, while Councilman Larry Millican and Hallisey said they wanted more information about the testing before voting for it.
“The truth is, I don’t think anyone is opposed to helping the county out,” Hallisey told The Daily News on Wednesday morning. “But the majority of the council never heard from anyone at the county. They tried to work this deal through their proxies and came up around the side.”
Henry was surprised by the council’s rejection.
“From the first conversation on the first day, we said we had to get testing ramped up,” Henry said. “I think it gives the citizenry a level of comfort that if they need a test, they can go get one.”
Henry said the council’s vote wouldn’t mean the end of the program, or League City residents wouldn’t be eligible to be tested through it. It might mean the county would have to pay for some of the costs of the program from its reserves.
“We’ll do the right thing, even if League City won’t,” Henry said.
Hallisey on Wednesday was especially scathing in his criticism of Henry and the county’s handling of the request.
City officials, for instance, asked Henry to attend Tuesday’s council meeting to field queries about the testing, but representatives for the judge declined and no one responded to emailed questions, Hallisey said.
“Once again, leadership there just sucks,” Hallisey said. “If they want something from us, they could come and ask us for it. To send minions instead just doesn’t sit good with the rest of council.”
Henry said Hallisey received information about the program in an email on June 15 and then didn’t participate in subsequent phone calls about the program that other mayors in the county did join in on.
League City was not the first city to officially decline to help fund the county program. On Monday, the La Marque City Council tabled the proposal. City officials there said they were concerned that funding the program now would make it difficult to fund their own COVID-19 measures.
The cities of Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, Santa Fe and Dickinson have agreed to help fund the testing program. Texas City and Galveston have yet to vote on the proposal.
The situation recalls an earlier disagreement between Hallisey and Henry over the forced closure of League City parks over the Easter weekend. A mix of bad communication and disagreement over the need for closures led Hallisey to close city parks during the holiday but the county to leave its parks in League City open.
Still, Hallisey said League City’s vote should be seen as an indictment on county leadership through the coronavirus pandemic.
Henry has kept a mostly low profile during the pandemic, holding few press conferences and resisting calls by some groups to issue countywide orders. His limited public profile stands in contrast to other county judges, like Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who have earned statewide attention in part by calling for public and state action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Henry was comfortable with the way he has led during the pandemic, saying he has consistently repeated the public health advice relayed to him by the Galveston County Health District and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and resisted urges to make countywide mandates that he said could put the county in position to be sued.
“What does he want?” Henry asked. “We have put together the most robust testing program in the country. I’m not a doctor; I can’t cure people.”
League City is the only city in Galveston County no longer in an official state of an emergency because of COVID-19. The city council allowed the designation to lapse in April, against Hallisey’s wishes.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,485 cases of COVID-19 confirmed among League City residents. Since July 1, the Galveston County Health District has identified 657 cases of COVID-19 in League City. That accounts for 45 percent of all the cases that have been identified during the pandemic.
The council could still decide to contribute to the county’s testing program down the line, but in a world where the coronavirus pandemic could conceivably still be raging months from now, the city needs to consider all its options, Hallisey said.
“Six months from now, this could still be going on, and we could have expenses piling up,” he said. “But we’ve given away 20 percent of this.”
(1) comment
I'm glad Judge Henry is not jumping on the bandwagon to order a bunch of mandates.
But I question the testing. I took the Test and was negative, but now I'm thinking that I don't know what that proves because I could of gotten the virus later that same day.
That's not much comfort. The test numbers scare the hell out of a lot of people and cost a lot of money.
