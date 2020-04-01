JAMAICA BEACH
Unlike its larger neighbor, Jamaica Beach hasn't closed beaches or shut down short-term rentals to discourage visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamaica Beach, an independent city surrounded by Galveston, originally issued a disaster declaration March 17 and amended it on March 19 to reduce its recommended gathering size to 10 people from 50, City Secretary Lupe Rushing said.
The city closed its beaches to vehicular traffic Tuesday, but people reach the beach by foot, Rushing said. The city was assessing whether beach crowds are big enough to warrant stricter rules, Rushing said.
The decision to restrict vehicular access came two days after Galveston made the same order for its beaches and also prohibited all foot traffic on the beach.
Galveston on March 24 also ordered all short-term rental guests to leave the island, followed on March 27 by an order asking the same thing of hotel guests and short-stay RV park guests.
Jamaica Beach hasn't yet made such requests of short-term rental guests in its city limits, but several local agencies are volunteering to stop accepting guests, Rushing said. Rushing wasn't sure Wednesday how many short-term rentals were occupied with guests, she said.
"We're just monitoring the situation," Rushing said.
The city is conducting a survey to find out how many guests there are in short-term rentals, she said.
