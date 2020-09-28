GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Monday announced 32 new local cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases identified in the county is 11,636, of which 1,025 cases still are considered active, according to the health district.
There were 27 new recoveries reported Monday, bringing that total to 10,468.
To date, 143 people in Galveston County have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to the health district.
The district reported Saturday three new COVID-19 deaths. They include a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. They died between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22, according to the health district. All three had pre-existing conditions, health officials said.
Seventy-one people were in the hospital with the virus as of Sunday, according to the health district.
Over the past week, there have been an average of eight new cases of COVID-19 announced every day. The average number of new cases has decreased by 59.1 percent over the past two weeks, according to the health district.
As of Monday, there were 337 active cases of COVID-19 in League City, 193 in Texas City and 138 in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.