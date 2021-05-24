The state on May 17 announced it would end an extra $1,200 a month in unemployment benefits approved during mass COVID-19 layoffs, arguing the assistance is dissuading workers from taking jobs. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said the state would end the program June 26, months ahead of the federally set conclusion in September.
The Question of the Week is: How do you feel about Gov. Greg Abbott ending extra unemployment pay?
• I agree with Abbott
• I disagree with Abbott
