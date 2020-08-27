GALVESTON
Although the path of Hurricane Laura remained uncertain and chaotic almost until it reached landfall, the evacuation process went smoothly, without major traffic jams.
The relatively swift evacuation stands in contrast to the agonizing bumper-to-bumper traffic that evacuees from 2005’s Hurricane Rita found themselves stuck in for hours. Unlike in 2005, many more people inland decided to stay in their homes and only coastal areas issued mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Laura.
Evacuation went extremely well, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
When the city called for the mandatory evacuation Tuesday morning, that gave people roughly 36 hours to get inland before Hurricane Laura’s expected landfall late Wednesday night, Maxwell said.
Maxwell didn’t hear any reports of major traffic issues other than a few backups caused by wrecks, he said.
Maxwell was glad the city made the call when it did because Hurricane Laura’s path continued to be uncertain until very shortly before it made landfall, he said.
“This hurricane became a game of inches,” Maxwell said.
Unlike the evacuation 15 years ago, Galveston was able to work with leaders in the Houston area to give islanders a chance to get out of the area before mainland cities began advising people to leave on a voluntary basis, Maxwell said.
Many people farther inland might also have been discouraged from evacuating because of the pandemic, Maxwell said.
“This time, more people were willing to stay home and hide from the wind because that was a better alternative than evacuating to large public spaces with the pandemic going on,” Maxwell said.
Galveston resident Ahna Allyse didn’t encounter terrible gridlock when her family evacuated to the Dallas area Tuesday, she said.
They’d first decided to stay with a relative in Dickinson, but reports about the storm’s strength pushed them farther inland, Allyse said.
“Once we got into Houston, there was a lot of traffic,” Allyse said.
But the roads cleared up as they were leaving for Dallas, she said.
Traffic moved along smoothly during the evacuation, said Emily Black, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Crews were monitoring the traffic but never had to open up the hurricane lanes, extra lanes along the shoulders of evacuation routes to ease congestion, Black said.
“We really didn’t see anything too out of the ordinary,” Black said. “We definitely had some non-weather-related accidents that caused some backups.”
Galveston resident Chris Lopez thought the evacuation went smoothly, but he ran into some traffic, he said.
Lopez and his family left the island Tuesday after the city issued the mandatory evacuation order, he said.
They’d planned on going to Dallas, where they’d booked a vacation rental, but when they got to Houston, traffic was backed up, Lopez said.
“We got to Houston and started hitting a bunch of traffic and started looking around Houston for a hotel room,” Lopez said. “It was bumper to bumper.”
Still, Lopez thinks the evacuation was handled well by local officials, he said.
Lopez lived in Galveston during Hurricane Rita in 2005, when people were stuck in traffic for many hours trying to evacuate to inland Texas cities. That’s when it took him six hours to get from Galveston to Houston, he said.
“We almost ran out of gas,” Lopez said. “We were so close.”
That’s why Candy Eckert ultimately decided to stay in Galveston for the storm, she said.
“We didn’t want to be stuck in traffic and just sitting there,” Eckert said.
Eckert worried that she’d be stuck in traffic while the storm blew ashore, which would be more dangerous than being in her home, she said.
“I don’t want to do that,” Eckert said.
Unlike during the Hurricane Rita evacuation, there were fewer people on the road this time, Black said.
During Hurricane Rita, the entire region was trying to get inland. But this week, evacuees were mainly limited to people along the coast, Black said.
About 400 people also evacuated on state-run buses to Austin.
The buses were only filled to about 30 percent capacity and the evacuees were placed in hotel rooms instead of large shelters to allow for social distancing, Maxwell said.
Some of those returned to the island Thursday and more should arrive today, he said.
Storm impacts to the island were minimal, but even a small shift farther west could have caused more severe effects for the area, he said.
“We will never call for a mandatory evacuation unless we absolutely feel it’s necessary,” Maxwell said. “I’m not a runner from storms.”
